Sunday Nov 14 2021
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez flaunt their years long friendship in a TikTok video

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Taylor Swift amazed her fans she dropped a TikTok video in which she introduces Selena Gomez as her ‘bestie'.

Gomez supposedly visited the All Too Well singer at the Saturday Night Live set as the latter graced the show to promote her re-recorded album.

Before her appearance on the show, Swift spent a quality time with her friend as they both goofed around, dropping an adorable video on the video sharing app.

The Grammy winner, recording the clip on front-camera mode, firths introduced Gomez as her bestie then a ‘bad (expletive).’

The Blank Space hit-maker donned a black and brown classy outfit while Gomez looked cute in a white oversized sweater.

Meanwhile, Swift, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, admitted that she ‘would do anything to bring up Selena Gomez.’

