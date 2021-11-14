Bella Hadid seemingly tantalises model pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with her beach fashion

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid showed off her incredible physique as she appeared in stunning swimsuit with her beau Marc Kalman at a beach in Miami this week.

The supermodel apparently teased and tried to excite her pals Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner as she showcased her fit figure in an animal print bikini.

The 25-year-old put her toned body on display while enjoying waves with her beau at a beach. She was spotted taking a dip in the water.

Bella, according to some eyewitnesses, was accompanied by her boyfriend, Marc Kalman. They were first linked to each other in June. The couple reportedly met through friends.

The stunner accessorized her look with sunglasses and a red cowboy hat, looking smashing in ye-catching swimsuit.

Bella Hadid , who was also seen getting cozy with her boyfriend, gave fans major fitness envy with her chic appearance as her millions of followers began to applaud the fashionista for her fit physique.