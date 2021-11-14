 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid seemingly tantalises model pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with her beach fashion

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Bella Hadid seemingly tantalises model pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with her beach fashion

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid showed off her incredible physique as she appeared in stunning swimsuit with her beau Marc Kalman at a beach in Miami this week.

The supermodel apparently teased and tried to excite her pals Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner as she showcased her fit figure in an animal print bikini.

The 25-year-old put her toned body on display while enjoying waves with her beau at a beach. She was spotted taking a dip in the water. 

Bella Hadid seemingly tantalises model pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with her beach fashion

Bella, according to some eyewitnesses, was accompanied by her boyfriend, Marc Kalman. They were first linked to each other in June. The couple reportedly met through friends.

The stunner accessorized her look with sunglasses and a red cowboy hat, looking smashing in ye-catching swimsuit.

Bella Hadid seemingly tantalises model pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with her beach fashion

Bella Hadid , who was also seen getting cozy with her boyfriend, gave fans major fitness envy with her chic appearance as her millions of followers began to applaud the fashionista for her fit physique.

More From Entertainment:

S.Africa pulls plug on Miss Universe contender over Palestine

S.Africa pulls plug on Miss Universe contender over Palestine
Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra

Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra
Queen’s Household Cavalry faints during Remembrance Sunday ceremony

Queen’s Household Cavalry faints during Remembrance Sunday ceremony
Piers Morgan thinks Palace hiding something big about Queen’s health: 'More serious situation'

Piers Morgan thinks Palace hiding something big about Queen’s health: 'More serious situation'
Meghan Markle has this major benefit if deciding to enter politics

Meghan Markle has this major benefit if deciding to enter politics

Oscar Mayer says it sent Wienermobile keys to Prince Harry after New York gala speech

Oscar Mayer says it sent Wienermobile keys to Prince Harry after New York gala speech
Prince William 'blamed' Camilla for 'broken home'

Prince William 'blamed' Camilla for 'broken home'
Meghan Markle faces another lawsuit from her own relative

Meghan Markle faces another lawsuit from her own relative
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez flaunt their years long friendship in a TikTok video

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez flaunt their years long friendship in a TikTok video
Jonathan Majors reflects on working with Idris Elba in ‘The Harder They Fall’

Jonathan Majors reflects on working with Idris Elba in ‘The Harder They Fall’
Lady Gaga looks gorgeous as she graces the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Italy

Lady Gaga looks gorgeous as she graces the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Italy
Queen Elizabeth's cousin occupies her spot on Foreign Office balcony

Queen Elizabeth's cousin occupies her spot on Foreign Office balcony

Latest

view all