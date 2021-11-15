 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
Taylor Swift gives a 10-minute performance of 'All Too Well'

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently gifted fans an extra-long performance of All Too Well on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The entire performance broke SNL tradition with its 10-minute time stamp and was initially released back in 2012.

Since the beginning fans have speculated that the song is about Swift’s ex Jake Gyllenhaal.

It contains lyrics like "I was never good at telling jokes, but the punchline goes, ‘I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age’" and, "You call me up again just to break me like a promise, so casually cruel in the name of being honest."

Check it out below:



