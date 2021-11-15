 
Monday Nov 15, 2021
Akcent's Adrian Sina jets off to Hunza to 'promote tourism in Pakistan'

Akcent jets off to Hunza to 'promote tourism in Pakistan'

Akcent frontman Adrian Sina is flying off to the northern areas of Pakistan!

The singer, who announced that he will be taking a tour to Hunza last month, is finally all set to begin his trip.

Turning to his Instagram on Monday, the 44-year-old musician shared a video of himself boarding on a plane to the city.

"My trip to Hunza starts right now. Let's go!" says the singer in his uplifting video.

"Off to Hunza to promote tourism in Pakistan," Sina captioned alongside his post.

