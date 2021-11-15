 
sports
Monday Nov 15 2021
Reuters

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Batter Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Test series due to injury

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal— AFP/File
  • Tamim has a fracture on his left thumb, which he injured during a franchise T20 match in Kathmandu last month.
  • He opted out of this year's T20 World Cup citing a lack of game time as he recovered from a knee injury.
  • Bangladesh are due to play three T20 matches against Pakistan in Dhaka starting from Friday.

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of their two-Test series at home against Pakistan because of a thumb injury, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Cricinfo said an X-ray report on Sunday revealed Tamim had a fracture on his left thumb, which he injured during a franchise T20 match in Kathmandu last month.

"The fracture had almost healed but my thumb remained swollen," Tamim said. "So we wanted to have another X-ray, which revealed that there was a fracture.

"Probably there were two, but it didn't come out in the first scan...I can't move it. The whole process has to start again."

Tamim opted out of this year's T20 World Cup citing a lack of game time as he recovered from a knee injury.

Bangladesh, who were knocked out in the group stage at the T20 World Cup, are due to play three T20 matches against Pakistan in Dhaka starting from Friday.

The first test will be played in Chattogram from November 26 followed by the second in Dhaka from December 4.

