Monday Nov 15 2021
Bilal Maqsood confesses he wrote track 'Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar' for wife Tina

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Musician Bilal Maqsood is touching upon his inspiration behind Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar.

Speaking to Fushcia magazine in a recent interview, the former Strings bandmate revealed that he wrote the song for wife Tina before the couple tied the knot.

"I wrote it for the one I wanted to marry," referring to his wife of more than 25 years.

He then went on to reveal that the shells used in the background for the song's music video were also Tina's.

“In the video of ‘Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar’ the shells which were used in the chroma in the background were from Tina’s collection. I borrowed some of her shells for the video but she didn’t know the actual reason that why am I borrowing her shells”, added Bilal Maqsood.

