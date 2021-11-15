 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele says ex-husband Simon Konecki 'saved my life'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Adele says ex-husband Simon Konecki saved my life

While Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki are no longer together, the singer got candid about the positives of their relationship.

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Easy on Me hit-maker admitted that she was grateful for their marriage and son and went on to say that Simon "saved her life".

"I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you," Adele reflected. 

"He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me.

"Especially at that time, I was so young and I just, I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it," she continued, referring to her meteoric rise to fame. 

"I could have easily gone down some dodgy paths, you know? And sort of self-destructed from being overwhelmed by all of it."

More From Entertainment:

Queen faces calls to withdraw from royal duties after health concerns

Queen faces calls to withdraw from royal duties after health concerns

Cardi B calls out trolls, ‘There’s no such thing as bad hair’

Cardi B calls out trolls, ‘There’s no such thing as bad hair’
Rust film worker dodges arm amputation after getting spider bite on set

Rust film worker dodges arm amputation after getting spider bite on set
Palace 'carefully calculating' Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans amid health concerns

Palace 'carefully calculating' Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans amid health concerns
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'mourned loss of life' after welcoming first child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'mourned loss of life' after welcoming first child
Ayesha Omar sends love to newly-wed Paris Hilton, star responds

Ayesha Omar sends love to newly-wed Paris Hilton, star responds

SZA checks on a fan passed out mid-concert, reflects on Astroworld tragedy

SZA checks on a fan passed out mid-concert, reflects on Astroworld tragedy

Adele touches upon her close bond with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele touches upon her close bond with boyfriend Rich Paul

Queen's schedule expected to be 'reevaluated' after recent health problem

Queen's schedule expected to be 'reevaluated' after recent health problem
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may do 'top up interview' with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may do 'top up interview' with Oprah Winfrey

Adele says gym helped her cope with anxiety after divorce: ''It became my time'

Adele says gym helped her cope with anxiety after divorce: ''It became my time'
Royal family deemed 'weak' over staying mum about Prince Harry's memoir

Royal family deemed 'weak' over staying mum about Prince Harry's memoir

Latest

view all