Anushka Sharma wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

Indian actor Anushka Sharma (left) and tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/Pinterest

Indian actor Anushka Sharma wished tennis star Sania Mirza a happy birthday on the athlete's 35th hatch day.

Mirza celebrated her birthday in the United Arab Emirates, where she was with her husband, Shoaib Malik, who was in Pakistan's squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup — that took place in the Gulf state.

"Happy birthday, Sania! Wishing you love and light always," Sharma said in an Instagram story.

Malik had also wished his wife Sunday night happy birthday, sharing a picture of the two celebrating the moment.

Sharing a snap with his wife on Twitter, Malik wrote: “Happy birthday Sanu.”

Along with their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, the couple celebrated Mirza’s big day with close friends and family.