 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Indian actor Anushka Sharma (left) and tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/Pinterest
Indian actor Anushka Sharma (left) and tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/Pinterest

Indian actor Anushka Sharma wished tennis star Sania Mirza a happy birthday on the athlete's 35th hatch day.

Mirza celebrated her birthday in the United Arab Emirates, where she was with her husband, Shoaib Malik, who was in Pakistan's squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup — that took place in the Gulf state.

"Happy birthday, Sania! Wishing you love and light always," Sharma said in an Instagram story.

Malik had also wished his wife Sunday night happy birthday, sharing a picture of the two celebrating the moment.

Sharing a snap with his wife on Twitter, Malik wrote: “Happy birthday Sanu.”

Along with their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, the couple celebrated Mirza’s big day with close friends and family.

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson over the moon after Red Notice's 'biggest opening day' on Netflix

Dwayne Johnson over the moon after Red Notice's 'biggest opening day' on Netflix
Adele says ex-husband Simon Konecki 'saved my life'

Adele says ex-husband Simon Konecki 'saved my life'
Queen faces calls to withdraw from royal duties after health concerns

Queen faces calls to withdraw from royal duties after health concerns

Cardi B calls out trolls, ‘There’s no such thing as bad hair’

Cardi B calls out trolls, ‘There’s no such thing as bad hair’
Rust film worker dodges arm amputation after getting spider bite on set

Rust film worker dodges arm amputation after getting spider bite on set
Palace 'carefully calculating' Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans amid health concerns

Palace 'carefully calculating' Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans amid health concerns
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'mourned loss of life' after welcoming first child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'mourned loss of life' after welcoming first child
Ayesha Omar sends love to newly-wed Paris Hilton, star responds

Ayesha Omar sends love to newly-wed Paris Hilton, star responds

SZA checks on a fan passed out mid-concert, reflects on Astroworld tragedy

SZA checks on a fan passed out mid-concert, reflects on Astroworld tragedy

Adele touches upon her close bond with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele touches upon her close bond with boyfriend Rich Paul

Queen's schedule expected to be 'reevaluated' after recent health problem

Queen's schedule expected to be 'reevaluated' after recent health problem
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may do 'top up interview' with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may do 'top up interview' with Oprah Winfrey

Latest

view all