Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Adele shares anguish over people’s reaction to her weight loss

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Renowned singer and songwriter Adele recently shed some light on her newfound life philosophy and aversion to “validating” the behavior of other people.

Adele shed light on her life philosophy while speaking to Oprah Winfrey on Adele One Night Only Special.

There she started off by referencing the shock and ‘upset’ many fans felt seeing her lose weight and admitted, "I'm not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career."

"I'm either too big or too small; I'm either hot or I'm not,” and that’s how she admits she’s always been treated.

The 15-time Grammy winner also went on to say, "I was body positive then and I'm body positive now. It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies.”

Before concluding she added, “I feel bad if anyone feels horrible about themselves but that's not my job. I'm trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry."

