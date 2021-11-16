 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry slammed for spreading disinformation with ‘fingers in the till’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Prince Harry recently got called out for his shocking claims against media disinformation considering “his fingers in the till.”

BBC author and presenter Dr Tessa Dunlop made this claim during his interview with Richard Eden on the Palace Confidential.

There he was quoted saying, "You don't have to be a historian to know that a lot of the misinformation in The Crown is actually part of the entertainment."

"I think there is an issue for Harry because huge numbers of those who enjoy and watch The Crown seem to take it as the truth. That's where he falls over."

Before concluding he also added, "That's why he's got I think stop talking about misinformation because he would appear to have got his fingers in the till."

More From Entertainment:

Sting: 'We're in a very dangerous political climate'

Sting: 'We're in a very dangerous political climate'
Prince William ‘fumes’ as Kate Middleton gets dragged into Harry, Meghan Markle feud

Prince William ‘fumes’ as Kate Middleton gets dragged into Harry, Meghan Markle feud
Meghan Markle’s planning take-over to become ‘most famous princess in the world’

Meghan Markle’s planning take-over to become ‘most famous princess in the world’
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘cutting off’ Royal Family with jibe: report

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘cutting off’ Royal Family with jibe: report
Meghan Markle slams ‘toxic’ tabloids: ‘They need a warning label

Meghan Markle slams ‘toxic’ tabloids: ‘They need a warning label
Lucille Ball backlash left Nicole Kidman ‘feeling terrified’

Lucille Ball backlash left Nicole Kidman ‘feeling terrified’
Paris Hilton reminisces over weekend wedding with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton reminisces over weekend wedding with Carter Reum
Halle Berry sheds light on reasons for directorial debut in ‘Bruised’

Halle Berry sheds light on reasons for directorial debut in ‘Bruised’
Britney Spears celebrates ‘freedom’ with first-ever night out

Britney Spears celebrates ‘freedom’ with first-ever night out
Taylor Swift kicks off ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ by crashing a wedding

Taylor Swift kicks off ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ by crashing a wedding
Adele shares anguish over people’s reaction to her weight loss

Adele shares anguish over people’s reaction to her weight loss
Anushka Sharma wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

Anushka Sharma wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

Latest

view all