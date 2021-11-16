Prince Harry slammed for spreading disinformation with ‘fingers in the till’

Prince Harry recently got called out for his shocking claims against media disinformation considering “his fingers in the till.”



BBC author and presenter Dr Tessa Dunlop made this claim during his interview with Richard Eden on the Palace Confidential.

There he was quoted saying, "You don't have to be a historian to know that a lot of the misinformation in The Crown is actually part of the entertainment."

"I think there is an issue for Harry because huge numbers of those who enjoy and watch The Crown seem to take it as the truth. That's where he falls over."

Before concluding he also added, "That's why he's got I think stop talking about misinformation because he would appear to have got his fingers in the till."