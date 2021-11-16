 
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Shehbaz Sharif talks strategy with opposition leaders ahead of joint sitting of Parliament

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

A file photo of Opposition leaders, including PML-Ns Shehbaz Sharif and PPPs Bilawal Bhutto and Sherry Rehman.
A file photo of Opposition leaders, including PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto and Sherry Rehman.
  • Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif discusses joint sitting strategy with all opposition leaders.
  • Calls PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and others.
  • Appreciates united efforts of Opposition in Parliament, thanks them over cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif spoke to several other opposition leaders over the phone about what to do next and how to block the government's plans of legislation in the upcoming joint sitting of Parliament, The News reported Tuesday.

Shehbaz telephoned PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party central leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Shafiq Tareen, chief of National Party Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Mohsin Dawar and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

He expressed his appreciation over the united efforts of the Opposition in Parliament and thanked them for their cooperation.

Read more: Govt convenes joint sitting of Parliament after taking allies 'on board'

With Bilawal, Shehbaz discussed parliamentary issues and matters of common and national interests. The two leaders discussed the joint session of Parliament as well and the Opposition's future strategy.

The anti-people policies of the selected PTI-led federal government had been reversed through Parliament, which was the apex democratic forum, Bilawal told Shehbaz. He said Parliament was the only democratic forum for the elected representatives to legislate on people-friendly policies and laws, as they uphold the interest of the common man there.

He told the opposition leader in the NA that the opposition parties had successfully compelled the "selected PTI-led government" to surrender and retreat on several occasions in the recent past, and that success was achieved because of unity of the Opposition parties.

