Three students killed as train crashes into college van in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Three students lost their lives and nine others were injured after a train crashed into a college van in Sheikhupura, Geo News reported, citing rescue officials on Tuesday.

The train was on its way from Jaranwala to Lahore. It collided with the college van as there is no railway crossing near Bahrianwala.

As soon as the traffic accident was reported, officials from the district administration, rescue engineer Rana Muhammad Ijaz, DSP Javed and SHO Bhakhi Saleem Akhtar Niazi rushed to the spot where the family members and relatives of the victims were seen crying.

Rescue 1122 personnel and locals rushed the injured to the emergency room of DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura, where the condition of the three women students is said to be critical.

Railway officials say the train service was restored on this route after a gap of two years and that there was no railway crossing at the crash site. The district administration had set up a temporary crossing, but no officials were stationed there.

The van driver flee the scene after the accident, while the people in the area protested at the scene and stopped the train.

DHQ Hospital, Sheikhupura medical superintendent Dr Muhammad Imran had said that initially two bodies were brought to the hospital, while a student who was injured in the accident had later died at the hospital.

According to sources, the van was passing through a railway line from Char Chak Rasala to Bahrianwala Road which had no crossing when it collided with the van going from Jaranwala to Lahore.