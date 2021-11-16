 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Three students killed as train crashes into college van in Sheikhupura

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

A file photo of Rescue 1122 personnel at a traffic accident site
A file photo of Rescue 1122 personnel at a traffic accident site
  • Train crashes into school van, killing three women students, injuring nine others in Sheikhupura.
  • The train was on its way from Jaranwala to Lahore.
  • Railway officials say train service was restored on this route after a gap of two years.

SHEIKHUPURA: Three students lost their lives and nine others were injured after a train crashed into a college van in Sheikhupura, Geo News reported, citing rescue officials on Tuesday.

The train was on its way from Jaranwala to Lahore. It collided with the college van as there is no railway crossing near Bahrianwala.

As soon as the traffic accident was reported, officials from the district administration, rescue engineer Rana Muhammad Ijaz, DSP Javed and SHO Bhakhi Saleem Akhtar Niazi rushed to the spot where the family members and relatives of the victims were seen crying.

Related items

Rescue 1122 personnel and locals rushed the injured to the emergency room of DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura, where the condition of the three women students is said to be critical.

Railway officials say the train service was restored on this route after a gap of two years and that there was no railway crossing at the crash site. The district administration had set up a temporary crossing, but no officials were stationed there.

The van driver flee the scene after the accident, while the people in the area protested at the scene and stopped the train.

DHQ Hospital, Sheikhupura medical superintendent Dr Muhammad Imran had said that initially two bodies were brought to the hospital, while a student who was injured in the accident had later died at the hospital.

According to sources, the van was passing through a railway line from Char Chak Rasala to Bahrianwala Road which had no crossing when it collided with the van going from Jaranwala to Lahore.

More From Pakistan:

IHC issues show-cause notices in ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim's affidavit case

IHC issues show-cause notices in ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim's affidavit case
Fawad Chaudhry apologises for tirade against ECP

Fawad Chaudhry apologises for tirade against ECP
Karachi gets anti-riot force to deal with violent protests

Karachi gets anti-riot force to deal with violent protests
Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim recorded affidavit voluntarily, says UK Notary Public

Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim recorded affidavit voluntarily, says UK Notary Public
Shehbaz Sharif talks strategy with opposition leaders ahead of joint sitting of Parliament

Shehbaz Sharif talks strategy with opposition leaders ahead of joint sitting of Parliament
Govt to focus on youth’s character building through religious festivals: PM Imran Khan

Govt to focus on youth’s character building through religious festivals: PM Imran Khan
PTI senator Faisal Vawda wants ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to be flogged, hanged in public

PTI senator Faisal Vawda wants ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to be flogged, hanged in public
Govt convenes joint sitting of Parliament after taking allies 'on board'

Govt convenes joint sitting of Parliament after taking allies 'on board'
Six injured after fire erupts at oil refinery in Karachi's Korangi

Six injured after fire erupts at oil refinery in Karachi's Korangi
India to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Baba Guru Nanak birth celebrations

India to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Baba Guru Nanak birth celebrations
Asad Umar clarifies statement about 'beating' media, participants of PDM's long march

Asad Umar clarifies statement about 'beating' media, participants of PDM's long march
Centre fails to convince ally MQM-P on using EVMs in next elections

Centre fails to convince ally MQM-P on using EVMs in next elections

Latest

view all