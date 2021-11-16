 
sports
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
Sports Desk

Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari says goodbye to Test cricket

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

A file photo of Pakistan fast bowler Usman Shinwari. Photo: Twitter/TheRealPCB
A file photo of Pakistan fast bowler Usman Shinwari. Photo: Twitter/TheRealPCB

Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari has retired from Test cricket.

The cricketer said in a statement on Twitter that he has now recovered from his back injury and is "absolutely fit", but that he is bidding farewell to long format Test cricket.

"...due to my Doctors and physio advises I have to leave Long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my Cricket career.I am Resigning from Red ball," he tweeted.

Shinwari has represented Pakistan in one Test match and played 33 first class matches. He has also played 17 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals

More From Sports:

Wahab Riaz to retire after World Cup 2023

Wahab Riaz to retire after World Cup 2023
Watch: David Warner breaks silence on controversial six off Mohammad Hafeez

Watch: David Warner breaks silence on controversial six off Mohammad Hafeez
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: PCB releases Test team's departure schedule

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: PCB releases Test team's departure schedule
Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya, wife detained at Mumbai airport

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya, wife detained at Mumbai airport
Twitter has found Shadab Khan's 'doppelganger' — and it's a woman

Twitter has found Shadab Khan's 'doppelganger' — and it's a woman
Babar Azam pulls off a suave look in latest Instagram post

Babar Azam pulls off a suave look in latest Instagram post
Shoaib Akhtar finds Aussies' way of celebration 'a little disgusting'

Shoaib Akhtar finds Aussies' way of celebration 'a little disgusting'
Who said what at the T20 World Cup

Who said what at the T20 World Cup
10 standout moments from the T20 World Cup

10 standout moments from the T20 World Cup
PSL 7 players' draft expected to take place in December

PSL 7 players' draft expected to take place in December
Pakistan announces squad for Bangladesh Test series

Pakistan announces squad for Bangladesh Test series
'Tumne hamare sath acha nahi kiya': Momin Saqib tells Australia's David Warner

'Tumne hamare sath acha nahi kiya': Momin Saqib tells Australia's David Warner

Latest

view all