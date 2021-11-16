Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari says goodbye to Test cricket

A file photo of Pakistan fast bowler Usman Shinwari. Photo: Twitter/TheRealPCB

Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari has retired from Test cricket.

The cricketer said in a statement on Twitter that he has now recovered from his back injury and is "absolutely fit", but that he is bidding farewell to long format Test cricket.



"...due to my Doctors and physio advises I have to leave Long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my Cricket career.I am Resigning from Red ball," he tweeted.

Shinwari has represented Pakistan in one Test match and played 33 first class matches. He has also played 17 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals