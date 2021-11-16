Nora Fatehi leaves fans awestruck with her fashion style: See Post

Nora Fatehi was papped as she stepped out in the city flaunting her undying beauty to millions on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old actress wore a yellow cotton embroidered kurta with white straight-cut slacks and looked stunning with intricate flower embroidery in white on the kurta's neckline, three quartered sleeves, and hem. The neckline also featured tie-up details with tassels at the end.

Not only did the actress’s kurta contribute to her allure, but her pair of white mirror juttis along with the extravagant Chanel’s flap bag and a gold chain added more to her beauty.

Fatehi is truly a fashion diva.