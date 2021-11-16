 
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Paris Hilton's new hubby Carter Reum has secret love child

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Paris Hilton may have finally tied the knot with new hubby Carter Reum, but it turns out that her spouse has been hiding a secret from the world.

According to a source, familiar to Carter’s personal life, he has a never-before-revealed love child who he has only met once when she came into this world nine years ago.

The girl’s mother, Laura Bellizzi, is a reality star who came in the show Secrets of Aspen and dated actor Mel Gibson for a short period.

"The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so," said a spokesperson for Reum.

As per signed documents, the venture capitalist acknowledged that the girl is his child despite not taking a paternity test. 

