Wednesday Nov 17 2021
BTS’ Kim Seok-Jin tops Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

BTS member Kim Seok-Jin secured the top most spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart on November 17 with Yours.

The world famous K-pop boy band is once again making waves in music industry as it recently bagged most trophies at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) and now its member is doing the honours.

The OST, recorded for Korean series Jirisan, helped the Epiphany singer with his debut appearance on the charts as a solo artist. 

Earlier, the group’s leader, RM, J-Hope, Suga and V have had this feat.

The eldest member in the band became the first Korean soloist to chart highest on the list.

The 28-year-old singer also bagged the title of one of the bestselling tracks in the U.S this week, only behind Adele’s Easy On Me.

Meanwhile, Post Malone and The Weeknd’s One Right Now, Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart and Ed Sheeran’s Shivers secured the rest three spots on the list.

