Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Alex Rodriguez reaching out to ex Kelly Bensimon in hopes of reconciliation

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

The former Yankee slugger has asked out Bensimon more than once, after his split with Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez is constantly trying to reach out to his ex Kelly Bensimon in order to reignite their romance.

As revealed by an insider, the former Yankee slugger has asked out Bensimon 'more than once,' after his split with Jennifer Lopez.

“They have a cute and flirty text relationship,” said the source. “Alex has asked her out more than once although she has not gone on a date with him.”

According to a rep for Bensimon the former flames have been in contact.

“They’ve been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months,” said Bensimon’s rep. “She thinks he is charming and a gentleman.”

Bensimon’s rep added, “They have mutual friends and she has been talking to him about real estate.”

On the other hand, A-Rod’s rep revealed, "She reached out on a real estate opportunity and that is it. There are no flirty texts, there is nothing there. A lot of people reach out to him for business purposes.” 

