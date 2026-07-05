Michael B. Jordan unveils first trailer for Muhammad Ali biopic

The Oscar-winner is executive producing the new biopic, starring Jaalen Best as Muhammad Ali

Prime Video has shared the first trailer for The Greatest, giving fans an early look at its new series about boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

The show will premiere on November 4 and tells the story of one of the most famous athletes in history.

The drama has eight episodes as it is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and created by Ben Watkins.

The biopic is also the first authorised scripted series about Ali's life, with his widow, Lonnie Ali, serving as an executive producer.

According to the official description, the series goes beyond Ali's famous wins inside the ring.

It also looks at his personal life, his struggles, his beliefs and the journey that made him a worldwide icon and humanitarian.

The trailer, however, introduces Jaalen Best as young Cassius Clay before he became known as Muhammad Ali.

The cast also includes Giovanni Ribisi, Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Kai Parham and Amin Joseph.

Fans quickly shared their excitement online after watching the trailer as one person wrote, "Big shoes to fill. Muhammad Ali wasn't just a boxer, he was a cultural icon."

Another added, "Some legacies deserve more than a movie. Muhammad Ali's story is one of them."

Watkins said the series will show many moments from Ali's life that people have never seen before.

The first season starts with his 1960 Olympic gold medal win and ends with his first heavyweight title victory in 1964 after his journey from young Cassius Clay to one of boxing's greatest names.