Taylor Swift's bridal designer revealed after star packed wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3, 2026, in a star-studded ceremony

Taylor Swift has shared a special detail from her wedding after marrying Travis Kelce in a private ceremony.

The singer has revealed who designed the outfits she and the NFL star wore on their big day.

The wedding took place at Madison Square Garden in New York under very tight security. Outside the venue, pink neon signs lit up with the words, “JUST T MARRIED!"

Taylor's publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed that the marriage on Friday and also shared details about the couple's wedding clothes.

According to the statement, Taylor's wedding dress and Travis' suit were both made by ‘Christian Dior Haute Couture’ under the direction of Jonathan Anderson.

Their shoes were custom made by ‘Christian Louboutin,’ while Taylor completed her bridal look with ‘Cartier’ jewellery.

The couple, however, also chose to do things a little differently during the ceremony.

They did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen and instead, Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, was her Man of Honour, while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce was as Best Man.

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler officiated the wedding ceremony.

Although the marriage has now been confirmed, the newlyweds are still keeping many parts of the day very private.

Photos of Taylor's wedding dress were not released after the ceremony and neither Taylor nor Travis has shared any wedding pictures or messages on their social media accounts.

The newlyweds chosen to keep the celebration mostly between close family and friends.