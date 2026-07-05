Travis Kelce's reaction to Dolly Parton's baby request goes viral

The queen of country recently asked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their ‘firstborn’ child

Travis Kelce had a simple but telling reaction to Dolly Parton’s unexpected wedding message.

After the country music icon jokingly asked if she could "have" the first baby he and Taylor Swift welcome together, the NFL star didn’t entirely shut down the idea.

Earlier this week, Parton, 80, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram after learning that the couple had donated $2 million to her Imagination Library as part of a wider $26 million charitable effort made ahead of their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

"Taylor and Travis, it's Dolly, and I was just told that you two were making a donation of $2 million to my Imagination library. I'm blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude," she began.

The Jolene hitmaker then jokingly added, "Now, it's evident that you have made giving back a key part of your lives, so hey, when you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is gonna be one special baby!"

Rather than replying with words, Kelce simply "liked" the post.

After Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 after two years of dating, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly they "absolutely" wanted children together, noting that “their dream is to have kids.”

The insider added that the timing also feels right, with Swift coming off the success of her record-breaking Eras Tour and Kelce believed to be nearing the final chapter of his NFL career.

The couple exchanged vows on July 3 in front of more than 1,000 family members and friends, capping off one of the biggest celebrity weddings in recent memory.