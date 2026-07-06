Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding documentary in the works: Report

The couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on Fourth of July weekend

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's had a strict “no photography” rule for their wedding guests, but the rule seemingly didn’t apply to their own film crew.

According to a report from The Sun US, the newlyweds had camera crews documenting every stage of their July 3 celebration, with plans to turn the footage into a wedding documentary for their guests.

The outlet claimed the film will chronicle everything from the planning process to the star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden, where the couple exchanged vows in front of around 1,000 family members, friends and celebrity guests.

Although no official photos or videos from the wedding have been released, details have slowly emerged despite strict security measures and non-disclosure agreements surrounding the event.

The Sun US reported that the finished documentary will reportedly be included in a thank-you gift package sent to everyone who attended the wedding.

Rumours gained momentum after "No parking" signs referencing a "film shoot" were spotted around Madison Square Garden beginning Wednesday, just days before the ceremony.

The report also pointed to the guest list as another clue. Among those invited were Disney executives Bob Iger, Dana Walden and David Greenbaum. Swift already has an established relationship with Disney+, which has released projects including The End of an Era and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

Also attending was AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron, who partnered with Swift on the blockbuster 2023 concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly addressed the reports, leaving fans waiting to see whether footage from their highly anticipated wedding will ever be officially released.