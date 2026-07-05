Lara Worthington gushes over husband Sam in heartfelt tribute

Lara and Sam got married in 2014 as they now live in New York

Lara Worthington has shared a sweet reason why she loves her husband, Sam Worthington and fans cannot gushing over the couple.

The Australian model, who rarely speaks about her private life, joined a popular TikTok trend where people explain why they love their partner.

Her answer was short, simple and won plenty of praise online.

Lara shared a few photos of herself and Sam together as the pictures included a mirror selfie, moments from a trip around Europe and one photo of Sam on his own.

Across the photos, she wrote, “I have been with Sam for 12 years."

On the next picture, she added, “Sam has no social media." The last photo simply read, “And that is my why."

Many fans loved her answer as one person called it “The BIGGEST green flag."

Another joked that Lara was lucky to be with “the hottest blue alien to ever exist," referring to Sam's role in the Avatar films. Others described him as humble, normal and down to earth.

Lara and Sam, however, have always stayed away from the spotlight when it comes to their family. The couple share three sons, Rocket, 11, Racer, nine and River, six.

Speaking warlocks, Lara explained that keeping their children private was always their decision.

“It was always our choice to not put our kids out there from day dot," she said.

The media star added that her children can choose for themselves when they are older, but she wanted to protect them while they were growing up.

Lara and Sam started dating in 2013 and married in 2014 and they now live in New York, although Lara says she will always be Australian.