Taylor Swift's wedding day takes tragic turn with death of her father figure

Taylor Swift receives tragic news the same day as her wedding to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's wedding day was marked by an unexpected tragedy.

According to The Telegraph, the pop superstar’s former teacher and one-time security guard, Kirk Schwabe — who became a father figure during her teenage years — died on the same day she married Travis Kelce after battling metastatic kidney cancer. He was 69.

Schwabe taught criminal justice at Hendersonville High School while Swift was a student and later helped protect her as her music career began to take off. His wife, Jane, said he always cared for the singer as though she were one of his own children.

“He treated her like he did his daughters,” she said.

Just days before his death, Schwabe shared his confidence that the multi-Grammy winner had found the right partner in the NFL star.

“I do trust Taylor’s judgment. She knows what’s best,” he told The Telegraph in an interview published on July 2.

His daughter, Sarah Gordon, revealed on Facebook the day before his passing that his health had deteriorated rapidly.

“Over the past several weeks, his health has declined rapidly and he has now been moved to hospice care,” she wrote. “If you know my dad, you know he has poured his heart into everything he’s done. He has always loved teaching. He loves his students.”

Schwabe also recalled recognising Swift's star power long before the rest of the world.

“I told her, you’re a superstar. This is not fun and games no more. You are it. Everything keeps going up and up and up, and the sky’s the limit for you,” he said.

Although he later stepped away from working as Swift's security guard, he remained proud of everything she accomplished. His family told the outlet he was especially happy for Swift and Kelce ahead of their wedding.

Swift also paid tribute to him years earlier by naming her teacher in the 2010 film Valentine's Day "Mr. Schwabe."