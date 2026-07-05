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Taylor Swift's mother in law Donna Kelce finally speaks after wedding

The pop superstar tied the knot with the NFL star on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden

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Published July 05, 2026

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Taylor Swifts mother in law Donna Kelce finally speaks after the grand wedding
Taylor Swift's mother in law Donna Kelce finally speaks after the grand wedding

Donna Kelce has shared her first reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, but she kept most of the details private.

Even so, she had one special word to describe the day.

Speaking during Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in New York City, Donna said, “I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man! Magical."

Her short comment came after one of the most talked about celebrity weddings of the year.

Taylor and Travis got married on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

The ceremony was kept very private, with reports saying guests signed NDAs and very little information was shared before the wedding.

The couple, however, finally confirmed that they tied the knot at 7.30 pm when huge signs outside the venue lit up with the words ‘JUST&T MARRIED!’

It was a sweet message using both of their initials.

Taylor's publicist later revealed that the bride and groom both wore Christian Dior outfits designed by Jonathan Anderson.

Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin, while Taylor also wore Cartier jewellery.

The couple decided not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, Taylor's brother Austin was her Man of Honor, while Travis' brother Jason was Best Man.

Family friend Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Taylor and Travis first met after Travis attended her Eras Tour concert in July 2023.

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis got engaged last August before finally becoming husband and wife.

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