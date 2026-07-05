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Harry Styles pays emotional tribute to former bandmates after big milestone

Harry Styles moves to tears during tribute to One Direction at Wembley

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 05, 2026

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Harry Styles moves to tears during tribute to One Direction at Wembley
Harry Styles moves to tears during tribute to One Direction at Wembley

Harry Styles rose to fame with One Direction as an aspiring musician and he believes he owes all his success to the band and his four bandmates.

The 32-year-old musician marked a historical milestone this week by breaking the record of the most concerts by an artist at Wembley Stadium in London.

Styles performed a total of 12 nights at the venue and left Taylor Swift and Coldplay behind, by becoming the artist with most performances in a single year.

Following his remarkable achievement, the Watermelon Sugar High hitmaker was seen getting visibly emotional and was overtaken by tears.

During his next show, the Grammy winner dedicated his achievement to his bandmates, saying, "I wouldn't be on this stage if it wasn't for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam, these nights, and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything, none of this would be possible. I wouldn't be here without you. Thank you so much."

The moment sparked an emotional outburst among Directioners on social media, who were overcome with nostalgia and love for the singers as they celebrate their solo careers.

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