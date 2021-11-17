Alec Baldwin’s brother defends him amid ‘Rust’ shooting scandal

Daniel Baldwin says his brother is being targeted because "he’s opinionated and strong-headed"

Alec Baldwin’s brother Daniel Baldwin thinks his older brother, who was involved in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the upcoming film Rust, is being ‘targeted’ for his political views in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Daniel shared his views on the controversy during an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show on Monday, saying Alec was being used as a scapegoat because “he’s got the name, though, doesn’t he?”

“So let’s go ahead and take Alec for his political views and the many, many wonderful things he’s done for different charities and people and his wife, and let’s see if we can’t sensationalize this and go after Alec.

Daniel added that his brother’s character was being wrongly dissected because “he’s opinionated and he’s strong-headed and he has really staunch views on certain things, and those people who don’t like him will take advantage of him.”

In the wake of Alec’s accidental shooting of Halyna, Conservatives including Donald Trump Jr. have labelled him a ‘killer’.

His younger brother also slammed this narrative saying, “Let them run with it because six months from now, everyone’s going to realize [those] people are going to go to jail or they’re going to be sued, or whatever, and it won’t be him.”

He also went on to suggest that the blame lay with Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and the assistant director Dave Halls.

“Remember: The actor’s an idiot. They’re there to do the acting. A number of protocols that have been made known to the public and known in this case exonerate Alec of any responsibility at all.”