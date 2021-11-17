Salman Khan to help govt combat vaccine hesitation in Muslim-dominated areas

Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope said there has been Covid-19 vaccine reluctance in Muslim- dominated areas

The Maharashtra government has sought help from Bollywood star Salman Khan, and other - religious leaders to convince the Muslim community to take the COVID-19 vaccine, reported IndiaToday.



The provincial health minister Rajesh Tope hinted at the move to seek help from the Bollywood star to encourage Muslim-dominated areas to take Covid-19 vaccine shots.

He added, "There is still some hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use Salman Khan and religious leaders to convince the Muslim community to take the vaccine," Tope was quoted as saying.

He went on to say that the religious leaders and film actors have massive viewership, adding that in some areas the pace of vaccination is low.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar seconded the minister and stated, "Whenever vaccination happened, there were religious apprehensions in Muslims, which delayed it slightly. [We are] hoping that they [Muslims] will take jabs and actors like Salman Khan should encourage them."