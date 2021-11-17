 
Queen makes first public appearance since suffering from back sprain

The Queen has made her first public appearance since suffering from a back sprain.

The monarch received General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, at Windsor Castle with an audience in public.

The appearance comes as a surprise as she pulled out from Remembrance Sunday due to the severity of her health issues.

Buckingham Palace released an official statement on Twitter which was well-received from the Queen’s fans.

"The Queen today received General Sir Nick Carter for an Audience at Windsor Castle upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff," the statement read. 

The statement brought joy and relief over the Queen's health. 

"So good to see the Queen again," one user wrote. 

"The Queen looks well," a second commented. 

"Great to see The Queen up and about and able to receive visitors!" a third wrote. 

