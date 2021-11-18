 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
Royal Family ‘in desperate need’ of Queen’s protection: report

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Experts fear the royal family may be in for a ‘rude awakening’ if Queen Elizabeth is not able to shelter them from the backlash of Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all release.

This warning comes in the midst of Prince Andrew's legal drama, Meghan Markle's media backlash and Prince Harry's upcoming explosive release.

In light of it all, royal author and biographer Daniela Elser turned to News.com.au with a written warning that highlighted the possibility of negative legal outcomes.

There she admitted, "The last few years of the house of Windsor have been marked (and marred) by Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and more recently, his being sued in a New York court for allegedly raping a teenager sex trafficking victim on three occasions."

"Then there is Megxit and the continued reverberations triggered by Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive exit from HRH-dom."

"These two situations have meant that, of late, the Royal Family has come to be defined by disturbing accusations of sexual abuse, institutional racism, and a particular sort of callous disregard for serious mental health issues.”

"In short: There will be an even greater need for the Queen to be front and centre in the coming year to keep the royal brand from being submerged by the oncoming tide of negative press."

