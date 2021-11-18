 
Britney Spears' lawyer imposes 'care plan' to 'aid in decision-making'

Britney Spears’ legal team announces the implementation of a care plan engineered to help the singer in “decision-making”.

The “care plan” or “termination plan” has been created in collaboration with the singer's legal team and aims to cater to "Ms. Spears' ongoing needs and best interests — just those outside of a Conservatorship."

According to the document filed by attorney Lauriann Wright, "Ms. Montgomery would like to ensure that there are guidelines in place for supportive decision-making to help her adjust and transition to life outside of the Conservatorship."

"The Termination Plan therefore necessarily contains sensitive and private information about Ms. Spears' medical doctors, conditions and treatment, as well as information related to her minor children."

The document is also to be sealed “away from the prying eyes of the public" since it contains sensitive information about her health and her children.

