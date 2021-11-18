Watch: Adele performs emotional rendition of ‘To Be Loved’ from album 30

Renowned singer and songwriter Adele recently turned to social media and issued an emotional rendition of To Be Loved from her brand new album 30.

The Instagram video was shot from the singer’s living room and showcased her in an all-black ensemble, gold jewellery and fall-themed nails.

She sang some lyrics from the song’s chorus, "But all my, all my life, / I'll never learn if I never leave / I will always yearn if I never speak / To be loved and love at the highest count / Means to lose all the things I can't live without."

"Looking back, I don't regret a thing / Yeah, I took some bad turns that I'm owning," she sings. "I'll stand still and let the storm pass by / Keep my heart safe 'til the time feels right."



To Be Loved takes fans down an emotional rollercoaster, much like its predecessors Hold On, Love Is a Game, Easy On Me and I Drink Wine.