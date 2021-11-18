Salman Khan wins hearts with video of feeding monkeys

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has won the hearts of his millions of fans with a video of feeding the uninvited guests at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence.



The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor turned to Instagram and shared the video feeding the uninvited guests with his niece Ayat.

In the video, Salman can be seen feeding the monkeys. Later, Ayat also joined the superstar and fed them with bananas while he held her in his arms.

He posted the video with caption “Monkeyyyyyyyyyy”.

Millions of fans have reacted to the post shortly after Khan shared it on Instagram.



On the work front, Salman Khan is awaiting the theatrical release of his film Antim: The Final Truth with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

The film will be released on November 26.

Meanwhile, he is also busy shooting Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.