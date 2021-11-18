 
Thursday Nov 18 2021
Mathira discusses 'mental slavery' in marriage, draws from personal experience

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

TV personality Mathira is opening up about her marriage with former husband Farran J. Mirza.

Speaking to Fizaah Shoaib in a recent interview, the 29-year-old shared the kind of injustices that she witnessed while she was married to the singer.

“If a relationship is abusive, it will remain abusive, if a man hit you once, he will hit you twice," said Mathira in a statement.

"When I got married, I am so bold that I decided that I will contribute to household chore ten times more than a normal house wife. I should not have done it because I was not a maid," she added.

The star later talked about 'mental slavery' touching upon how women stay in abusive relationships so many years, thinking that their husband will change someday. "It's a team effort," added Mathira.

Mathira married Punjabi singer Farran J. Mirza in 2012. The couple welcomed son Ahil in 2014 before announcing their split in 2018.

