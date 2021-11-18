 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Printers walk out on Dan Bilzerian’s ‘offensive’ memoir

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Bilzerian’s new memoir is facing a delay after printers staged a strike over the book’s offensive content
Professional poker player Dan Bilzerian’s new memoir is facing a publishing delay after printers staged a strike over the book’s offensive content, reported Page Six.

Titled The Setup, Bilzerian's memoir apparently features detailed descriptions of his hedonistic lifestyle filled with women, drugs, and gambling.

It also reportedly features many 7-by-20-inch color photos of nude or semi-clothed women.

The book’s blurb reads: “Wild stories (and even wilder photos)”

According to a spokesperson for Bilzerian, “There has been a delay on the binding of the book because the workers are protesting and walking out on their shift due to the ‘offensive’ content of the book that they were binding.”

Page Six also acquired an email sent to Bilzerian’s team by a manager at the printers that said, “We have an unusual situation unfolding. Several bindery workers saw the content of the book and have walked out on working that shift for the job.”

The manager added that the printing company is now bringing in different worker to finish the job.

