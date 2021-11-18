 
New crisis hits Prince Charles charity as future king visits Egypt

The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into allegations that donations intended for  Charles’ Prince’s Foundation went instead to a charity focused on the Middle East, and some funds were then subsequently transferred elsewhere, said a senior royal correspondent on 

Taking to social media, Richard Palmer added, "It’s the latest crisis to hit The Prince’s Foundation following a cash-for-honours scandal."

 It comes days after Michael Fawcett, the right-hand man to Prince Charles for decades, stepped down from his role running one of the British royal's main charities, weeks after a newspaper report that said he had offered honours in return for donations.

. The prince's office, Clarence House, said the foundation would also stop using Fawcett's company, Premier Mode, which had organised events for the charity costing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Daily Mail newspaper quoted an unidentified friend as saying the former royal servant was "shattered" by the events.

Fawcett began life as a foot servant in a British palace and rose through the ranks of the royal household to become a personal aide to the future king.

British media have long discussed the relationship, quoting Charles as telling friends Fawcett was the only aide he considered indispensable.

In 2003, Fawcett resigned as the prince's top personal servant, following a critical internal report about the running of the prince's office, which painted him as an unpopular man who intimidated other staff and accepted valuable gifts, though it cleared him of corrupt or improper activity.

However, he remained close to Charles, and is on the board of the prince's private company.

Prince Charles and currently on an official visit to Jordan and Egypt with his wife Duchess Camilla.

