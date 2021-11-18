 
Thursday Nov 18 2021
'LA is not the place to go dating when you're Adele,' says singer

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

'LA is not the place to go dating when you're Adele,' says singer

British singer Adele is opening up about her upcoming album 30 and how it could save many lives.

Speaking with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, the 33-year-old singer shared that 30 will shed light on her feelings and anxiety after divorce from husband Simon Konecki in 2021.

Adele shared that there were often times when she thought,"I've never been this well-known and been single."

But the Hello hitmaker knew that she could not engage in casual dating, specially in a place like Los Angeles.

"LA is not the f***ing[expletive] place to go dating when you're Adele," the songstress added.

"And I was like, I'm not doing that. I'm not, I'm not, that's not... I've left my marriage to go forward, not to f***ing[expletive] go backwards."

Adele, who is now dating sports agent Rich Paul, says that she hoped her upcoming album will help other people struggling to adjust to life after divorce. 

