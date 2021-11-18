 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Reuters

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena

By
Reuters

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

The Crypto.com platform paid more than $700 million for the naming rights to LAs iconic Staples Center
The Crypto.com platform paid more than $700 million for the naming rights to LA's iconic Staples Center

The Staples Center sports and entertainment arena in downtown Los Angeles will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena under a naming rights agreement, the venue's operator said.

The 20-year agreement for the AEG-owned and operated venue, which is home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, the NHL's LA Kings and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, will be effective from Christmas Day, AEG said.

The Los Angeles Times, citing unidentified sources, reported that the Singapore-based Crypto.com platform paid more than $700 million for the naming rights.

Crypto.com was not immediately available for comment though it confirmed the deal in a statement on its website.

In over 20 years, the venue has been the stage for high-profile events like the Grammys and concerts by the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran.

Cryptocurrencies have attracted a surge of interest in recent months, as mainstream investors and companies embrace bitcoin and other digital token.

In a joint statement published on the Staples Center's website, the parties said that the deal would make Crypto.com an official cryptocurrency platform partner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Kings.

Recently, soccer club Paris St Germain announced that Lionel Messi's signing fee at the club included some cryptocurrency fan tokens.

Crypto.com was founded in 2016. The actor Matt Damon is an investor in the platform and he recently took part in a campaign to promote it. - Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Queen makes second public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Queen makes second public appearance since suffering from back sprain

Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'whole world' in latest interview

Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'whole world' in latest interview

Harry and Meghan decline Palace invite to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry and Meghan decline Palace invite to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalogue

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie's songwriting catalogue
Travis Scott sued for $750m after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott sued for $750m after Astroworld tragedy
Lady Gaga updates fans on her dog walker's health: 'I'm grateful we didn't lose him'

Lady Gaga updates fans on her dog walker's health: 'I'm grateful we didn't lose him'
Meghan Markle's half-sister says Duchess of Sussex committed perjury

Meghan Markle's half-sister says Duchess of Sussex committed perjury

Watch: Harry Styles' mother dances with beau Olivia Wilde's kids in viral video

Watch: Harry Styles' mother dances with beau Olivia Wilde's kids in viral video
'LA is not the place to go dating when you're Adele,' says singer

'LA is not the place to go dating when you're Adele,' says singer
Queen gives this Christmas gift to 1500 staff members each year

Queen gives this Christmas gift to 1500 staff members each year
New crisis hits Prince Charles charity as future king visits Egypt

New crisis hits Prince Charles charity as future king visits Egypt

Printers walk out on Dan Bilzerian’s ‘offensive’ memoir

Printers walk out on Dan Bilzerian’s ‘offensive’ memoir

Latest

view all