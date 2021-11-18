Never thought I fit into heroine category, says Rani Mukerji

Rani never believed that she could make it in Bollywood because of her height and voice

In a recent interview with India Today, the Bunty Aur Babli star said, “I never thought I fit into the heroine category in the typical sense. I am actually the opposite of a heroine. I am quite short in height, my voice is not heroine-friendly, the complexion of my skin is wheatish.”

The Hichki actor said it was actually her mother who “realized her dream” before she could and that she insisted Rani to sign her first film.

“I think when I started, I never believed I could be an actor. I grew up watching Sridevi, Juhi, Madhuri and Rekha ji, who were these screen goddesses and I never imagined myself up there with them,” she added.