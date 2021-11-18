Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut’s comment on ‘freedom’

Akhtar reacted to Ranaut's 'seditious' comments about the Indian freedom movement on his Twitter

Javed Akhtar, who has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut, is the latest to react to her seditious remarks about the Indian freedom movement.

Ranaut landed in hot waters last week for her explosive remarks about India’s independence made during the annual Times Now summit.

Talking about India gaining independence from the British in 1947, Ranaut had said, “That wasn’t freedom, those were alms. We got real freedom in 2014,” referring to Narendra Modi’s rise to power in 2014.

Now, a week later, Akhtar took to his Twitter to send out a cryptic reactionary tweet to these remarks.

“It is totally understand(able). Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some(one) calls our freedom just a 'bheek’,” he tweeted.

Akhtar and Ranaut’s feud goes back to last year when Akhtar sued the Queen actor for defamatory statements made against him on multiple news channels.