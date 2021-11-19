 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
Britney Spears ‘feeling supported by’ fiancé Sam Asghari: report

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Britney Spears has ‘loved’ having fiancé Sam Asghari around while she navigates post-conservatorship life changes.

An inside source made this claim during their interview with People magazine.

They started off by admitting that Sam has been her biggest supporter throughout this transitional process.

The insider went on to explain, "Britney basically went from not being able to do what she wants, to being able to do anything she wants. The big question now is, 'What is she going to do?'"

Before concluding the insider also went on to share some details of the couple’s relationship and explained, "Sam is encouraging her to stay on a schedule. He is very focused and likes to feel accomplished. Britney and Sam are having fun together. She loves having him around."

Britney and Sam celebrated the termination of her conservatorship last Friday with “free Britney T-shirts.

