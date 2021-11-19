Photo: Meghan Markle rare photograph of Archie feeling rescue chickens

File Footage

Meghan Markle recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and shared a rare photograph showcasing son Archie as he feeds chickens in the garden.



The photograph was featured during the live interview program for Ellen’s Farewell season.

It featured Archie standing in blue jeans, a grey full-sleeved shirt, yellow rain boots and a wicker basket overlooking his chickens.

The entire sanctuary is boxed closed and showcases the two-year-old front and centre.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Meghan even shed some light on the realities of being a first child during the course of her interview.

She shared her personal epiphany with Ellen while explaining, “'Someone told H (Harry) and I that when you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting.”

“Suddenly we realised, 'oh right', everyone talks about what it's like for the second child but no-one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. I think they have that moment of, 'oh, this is fun, oh, this is how it is now'.”