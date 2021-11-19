 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Photo: Meghan Markle rare photograph of Archie feeling rescue chickens

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

File Footage

Meghan Markle recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and shared a rare photograph showcasing son Archie as he feeds chickens in the garden.

The photograph was featured during the live interview program for Ellen’s Farewell season.

It featured Archie standing in blue jeans, a grey full-sleeved shirt, yellow rain boots and a wicker basket overlooking his chickens.

The entire sanctuary is boxed closed and showcases the two-year-old front and centre.

Check it out below:

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Meghan even shed some light on the realities of being a first child during the course of her interview.

She shared her personal epiphany with Ellen while explaining, “'Someone told H (Harry) and I that when you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting.”

“Suddenly we realised, 'oh right', everyone talks about what it's like for the second child but no-one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. I think they have that moment of, 'oh, this is fun, oh, this is how it is now'.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are officially dating: Insider

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are officially dating: Insider
Video: Meghan Markle fans burst into laughter over Ellen DeGeneres prank

Video: Meghan Markle fans burst into laughter over Ellen DeGeneres prank
Britney Spears’ lawyers looking to ‘transfer all assets’: report

Britney Spears’ lawyers looking to ‘transfer all assets’: report
Adele reveals insecurities that trouble her despite 100-pound weight loss

Adele reveals insecurities that trouble her despite 100-pound weight loss
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘want some show of commitment’ by Prince William, Kate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘want some show of commitment’ by Prince William, Kate
Madonna ‘gearing up for war’ against Britney Spears’ conservators: source

Madonna ‘gearing up for war’ against Britney Spears’ conservators: source
Jennifer Lopez weighs in on plans for a future wedding: ‘I am romantic’

Jennifer Lopez weighs in on plans for a future wedding: ‘I am romantic’
Adele explains why she hates using social media: ‘It sucks you in’

Adele explains why she hates using social media: ‘It sucks you in’
Britney Spears ‘feeling supported by’ fiancé Sam Asghari: report

Britney Spears ‘feeling supported by’ fiancé Sam Asghari: report
Ellen DeGeneres' video featuring Meghan Markle gets half a million views in an hour

Ellen DeGeneres' video featuring Meghan Markle gets half a million views in an hour
Marvel introduces Harry Styles' character as Thanos' brother

Marvel introduces Harry Styles' character as Thanos' brother

Drake delays new song 'Splash Brothers' release over Astroworld tragedy

Drake delays new song 'Splash Brothers' release over Astroworld tragedy

Latest

view all