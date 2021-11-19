 
Friday Nov 19 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle spills rare details of Archie’s bond with Lilibet

Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Meghan Markle recently shed some light on the relationship Archie and Lilibet share.

The 40-year-old mom-of-two shed light on it all while speaking to TV show host Ellen on the Farewell Season of The Ellen Show.

She started off by saying, "[Archie] loves being a big brother. Someone told Harry and me that when you have one kid it’s a hobby and two children it’s parenting.”

"And suddenly we were like 'oh right'. Everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have that moment, ‘Oh this is fun... oh this is how it is now'.”

During the course of her interview, Meghan even dropped some details regarding the childrens’ last Halloween and admitted, "We wanted to do something fun for the kids.”

But after a while, it seemed like “the kids were just not into it at all,” especially after five minutes dressed as a dinosaur and skunk.

