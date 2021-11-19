Meghan Markle faces ‘greater potential of dignity loss than Harry’: report

Experts worry Meghan Markle is under threat of facing a ‘greater potential’ of losing her dignity than Prince Harry.



This claim has been made by body language expert Judi James and during her interview with the Daily Star, she called the Duchess out on her tongue-in-cheek attempts to humiliate herself with new US lifestyle.

Ms Judi believes, "This 'embarrassing' skit does not seem to embarrass Meghan, who seems to draw on her experience as an actor to perform all Ellen’s commands with what looks like enthusiasm.”

"Even the squat sit is done lower and in a more exaggerated way that might be expected from a 'Duchess' and all the other orders are performed quickly and without any pausing or body language signals of dislike or awkwardness."

Later on into her interview, Ms. Judi even went on to compare Meghan Markle with her husband Prince Harry and warned, "The only other royal you could imagine doing something like this is Sara Ferguson but I would guess that it would otherwise be out of the remit of most other members of the royal Firm.”

"Even Harry’s rather choreographed 'joke' scenes with James Corden didn’t go this far in terms of a potential loss of dignity, suggesting Meghan wants to show that she's more than a match for her joker Prince."