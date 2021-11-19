 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are officially dating: Insider

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are officially dating: Insider
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are officially dating: Insider

Sources close to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially announced news of their relationship confirmation.

An insider close to E-News! has brought this news forward and during their interview, they revealed, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes."

"Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

This news is a “huge deal” for the couple and “Everyone is happy for her.”

The insider also went on to confirm that while they both live on opposite coasts at the moment, "They are making the distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other."

More From Entertainment:

Video: Meghan Markle fans burst into laughter over Ellen DeGeneres prank

Video: Meghan Markle fans burst into laughter over Ellen DeGeneres prank
Britney Spears’ lawyers looking to ‘transfer all assets’: report

Britney Spears’ lawyers looking to ‘transfer all assets’: report
Adele reveals insecurities that trouble her despite 100-pound weight loss

Adele reveals insecurities that trouble her despite 100-pound weight loss
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘want some show of commitment’ by Prince William, Kate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘want some show of commitment’ by Prince William, Kate
Madonna ‘gearing up for war’ against Britney Spears’ conservators: source

Madonna ‘gearing up for war’ against Britney Spears’ conservators: source
Jennifer Lopez weighs in on plans for a future wedding: ‘I am romantic’

Jennifer Lopez weighs in on plans for a future wedding: ‘I am romantic’
Adele explains why she hates using social media: ‘It sucks you in’

Adele explains why she hates using social media: ‘It sucks you in’
Britney Spears ‘feeling supported by’ fiancé Sam Asghari: report

Britney Spears ‘feeling supported by’ fiancé Sam Asghari: report
Ellen DeGeneres' video featuring Meghan Markle gets half a million views in an hour

Ellen DeGeneres' video featuring Meghan Markle gets half a million views in an hour
Marvel introduces Harry Styles' character as Thanos' brother

Marvel introduces Harry Styles' character as Thanos' brother

Drake delays new song 'Splash Brothers' release over Astroworld tragedy

Drake delays new song 'Splash Brothers' release over Astroworld tragedy
Two men involved in Young Dolph killing, surveillance footage reveals

Two men involved in Young Dolph killing, surveillance footage reveals

Latest

view all