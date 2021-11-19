Kareena Kapoor shares her 'chand' series with fans ft. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and sleepy Jeh

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is giving fans a glimpse into her 'chand series' from Pataudi Palace.

The actor, who is currently staying at her husband Saif Ali Khan's ancestral mansion, turned to her Instagram on Thursday night to share a series of family photos.

In a glimpse from her balcony, Kareena shared a photo of the glowing moon. "Chand series," she captioned the photo with a heart-eyed emotiocn.

In another photo, Kareena posed smiling ear to ear with elder son Tamiur as he struck goofy poses for the camera.

"With my Chand 1," she wrote on the post.

In another photo clicked with Saif, both Kareen sported her famous pout. Saif, who wore a white kurta shalwar, smiled for the camera.

The last photo which Kareena documented featured younger son Jeh before his bedtime.

"Between the chand and his bedtime..but I managed yay!! series complete,"captioned Kareena.

Take a look:



