Friday Nov 19 2021
Filmmaker says Prince Charles was hit with grief after Diana's sudden death

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Charles had to make some crucial decisions while dealing with the pain of the loss of his former wife/File footage

Prince Charles was extremely saddened by the sudden passing away of Princess Diana.

In a new documentary series, it has been revealed that the Prince of Wales had 'enormous burden' on his shoulders and had to make some crucial decisions while dealing with the pain of the loss of his former wife.

“I think by the end of Diana’s journey, I see [Charles] as grief-stricken,” royal expert Matt Robins shared with Us Weekly while promoting CNN Original’s Diana six-part documentary series.

“I see him as somebody who carried an enormous burden through her death and her funeral, somebody [who] has to make impossible decisions," he added.

The film producer continued, “You know, he has been criticized for the fact that [his sons Prince William and Prince Harry] walked alongside him [during the procession], but what do you do, and how many of us would make the perfect call every time, where the eyes of the world [were] upon us?”

Robins further noted that, in making the CNN series, it’s easy to empathise with his subjects, especially with the Prince of Wales, 73.

“I think certainly in episode one, we’re going into quite a lot of detail actually about what it’s like to be Charles, you know, the pressure, the kind of weight on your shoulders of knowing that you will be king,” he told the outlet about the filmmaking process.

“So I think I have a lot of empathy for him, and I think that [the royals] don’t necessarily want to do the job. … I kind of feel, like, the pressure and the toll on their mental well-being is a factor that perhaps none of us really understood back then — as we saw them as people that were able to do whatever they wanted, they were privileged people. They lived in this, kind of, gilded cage," said Robins. 

