Friday Nov 19 2021
Travis Scott facing new $2 billion Astroworld lawsuit

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Travis faces a new $2 billion lawsuit that represents nearly 300 alleged victims of the Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott has been hit with a new $2 billion lawsuit in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 dead and countless injured, reported TMZ.

This latest filing marks the largest lawsuit against Travis and co. out of over a 100 lawsuits filed since the tragedy and represents nearly 300 alleged victims of the stampede. It is attorney Thomas Henry’s fifth amended complaint.

According to reports, the eye-watering lawsuit names Travis, Drake, Live Nation and the NRG Stadium, and claims that Travis “incited fans into a frenzy” that ultimately led to the crowd surge that crushed attendees.

Henry states in his lawsuit, “The Defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money of this event, yet they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put the festival attendees at risk.” 

Kourtney Kardashian slams trolls for saying she ignores her kids

Kourtney Kardashian slams trolls for saying she ignores her kids
'Euphoria' actor Jacob Elordi, model Kaia Gerber break up

'Euphoria' actor Jacob Elordi, model Kaia Gerber break up

Bradley Cooper rubbishes old romance rumours with Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper rubbishes old romance rumours with Lady Gaga
Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, others invest in Spanx

Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, others invest in Spanx

Camila Cabello steps out for first time since Shawn Mendes breakup, goes horse back riding

Camila Cabello steps out for first time since Shawn Mendes breakup, goes horse back riding
Adele's much-awaited album '30' officially released

Adele’s much-awaited album ‘30’ officially released
Jennifer Aniston bids adieu to 'The Morning Show' family: 'Goodbye for now'

Jennifer Aniston bids adieu to 'The Morning Show' family: 'Goodbye for now'
Kate Middleton repeats green dress from 2019 Pakistan visit at Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton repeats green dress from 2019 Pakistan visit at Royal Variety Performance
Britney Spears looking for wedding venues ahead of marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears looking for wedding venues ahead of marrying Sam Asghari
Kim Kardashian helps Afghan female footballers

Kim Kardashian helps Afghan female footballers
'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

‘Oldest’ jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco
Kristen Stewart unfazed about winning an Oscar for Princess Diana portrayal

Kristen Stewart unfazed about winning an Oscar for Princess Diana portrayal

