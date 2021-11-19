Travis Scott facing new $2 billion Astroworld lawsuit

Travis faces a new $2 billion lawsuit that represents nearly 300 alleged victims of the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has been hit with a new $2 billion lawsuit in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 dead and countless injured, reported TMZ.

This latest filing marks the largest lawsuit against Travis and co. out of over a 100 lawsuits filed since the tragedy and represents nearly 300 alleged victims of the stampede. It is attorney Thomas Henry’s fifth amended complaint.

According to reports, the eye-watering lawsuit names Travis, Drake, Live Nation and the NRG Stadium, and claims that Travis “incited fans into a frenzy” that ultimately led to the crowd surge that crushed attendees.

Henry states in his lawsuit, “The Defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money of this event, yet they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put the festival attendees at risk.”