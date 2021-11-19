One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’ marks 10 years

One Direction’s fans are playing the band’s iconic debut album, Up All Night on repeat as they celebrated its 10th anniversary on Thursday.

The group’s member, Liam Payne also had a trip down memory lane on the occasion.

Taking to social media, the 28-year-old singer penned down a gratitude-filled note for his fans along with a throwback video.

The X Factor alum wrote, “Ten years since our first album Up All Night.”

“Thanks for supporting this dream for over a decade #10yearsofUpAllNight,” his post on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook read.

The album was released on November 18, 2011 in the U.K and Ireland.



Payne joined the four other members of the group; Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson on the set of The X Factor U.K in 2010 when the show’s judge, Simon Cowell grouped them.

Although, the iconic group could only rank third on the British Television Talent competition, they won over millions of hearts with their debut album.

Followed by the massive success, the group was termed as one of the biggest boy bands in the world.