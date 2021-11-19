 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’ marks 10 years

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’ marks 10 years
One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’ marks 10 years

One Direction’s fans are playing the band’s iconic debut album, Up All Night on repeat as they celebrated its 10th anniversary on Thursday.

The group’s member, Liam Payne also had a trip down memory lane on the occasion.

Taking to social media, the 28-year-old singer penned down a gratitude-filled note for his fans along with a throwback video. 

The X Factor alum wrote, “Ten years since our first album Up All Night.”

“Thanks for supporting this dream for over a decade #10yearsofUpAllNight,” his post on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook read.

The album was released on November 18, 2011 in the U.K and Ireland.

Payne joined the four other members of the group; Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson on the set of The X Factor U.K in 2010 when the show’s judge, Simon Cowell grouped them.

Although, the iconic group could only rank third on the British Television Talent competition, they won over millions of hearts with their debut album.

Followed by the massive success, the group was termed as one of the biggest boy bands in the world. 

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire ´Don´t Look Up´

Leonardo DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire ´Don´t Look Up´
Kim Kardashian lights up around Pete Davidson, insider dishes

Kim Kardashian lights up around Pete Davidson, insider dishes

Bella Hadid responds to online row over privileged comments

Bella Hadid responds to online row over privileged comments

Travis Scott facing new $2 billion Astroworld lawsuit

Travis Scott facing new $2 billion Astroworld lawsuit

Kourtney Kardashian slams trolls for saying she ignores her kids

Kourtney Kardashian slams trolls for saying she ignores her kids
'Euphoria' actor Jacob Elordi, model Kaia Gerber break up

'Euphoria' actor Jacob Elordi, model Kaia Gerber break up

Bradley Cooper rubbishes old romance rumours with Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper rubbishes old romance rumours with Lady Gaga
Filmmaker says Prince Charles was hit with grief after Diana's sudden death

Filmmaker says Prince Charles was hit with grief after Diana's sudden death

Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, others invest in Spanx

Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, others invest in Spanx

Camila Cabello steps out for first time since Shawn Mendes breakup, goes horse back riding

Camila Cabello steps out for first time since Shawn Mendes breakup, goes horse back riding
Adele’s much-awaited album ‘30’ officially released

Adele’s much-awaited album ‘30’ officially released
Jennifer Aniston bids adieu to 'The Morning Show' family: 'Goodbye for now'

Jennifer Aniston bids adieu to 'The Morning Show' family: 'Goodbye for now'

Latest

view all