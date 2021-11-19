 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

'You want them to be proud of you so badly': Khloé Kardashian on motherhood

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

You want them to be proud of you so badly: Khloé Kardashian on motherhood

American TV personality Khloé Kardashian is talking about the impact of motherhood on her personality.

The 37-year-old, who welcomed daughter True with ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2018, says that she has become mother empathetic after becoming a mother.

"I definitely have more empathy. And the motivation that having a child gives you... you want them to be proud of you so badly," Khloé told Cosmopoliton for their December edition.

"That's not just work, but my manners and how I treat people. You just carry yourself in a different way, or I try to. Three is the best age," gushed the Good American founder.

The diva then went on to share an anecdote from the morning. "She was telling me the craziest story this morning and I was like, 'Where did you get all these words from?" she laughed.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence was starstruck after meeting Ariana Grande on sets of 'Dont Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence was starstruck after meeting Ariana Grande on sets of 'Dont Look Up'
Man responsible for leaking movies and TV shows before their release dates pleads guilty

Man responsible for leaking movies and TV shows before their release dates pleads guilty

Bursting with bling, 'House of Gucci' tells of feuds behind the fashion

Bursting with bling, 'House of Gucci' tells of feuds behind the fashion
Instagram model crashes Lamborghini covered in 2 million Swarovski crystals

Instagram model crashes Lamborghini covered in 2 million Swarovski crystals

Harry Styles enters the world of Marvel as Eros, Thanos' brother

Harry Styles enters the world of Marvel as Eros, Thanos' brother
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seen holding hands after confirming romance

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seen holding hands after confirming romance
Queen sparks concern over purple hands in viral photo

Queen sparks concern over purple hands in viral photo
Leonardo DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire ´Don´t Look Up´

Leonardo DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire ´Don´t Look Up´
Kim Kardashian lights up around Pete Davidson, insider dishes

Kim Kardashian lights up around Pete Davidson, insider dishes

Prince William, Kate Middleton meet ‘amazing’ entertainers at Royal Variety Performance

Prince William, Kate Middleton meet ‘amazing’ entertainers at Royal Variety Performance
One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’ marks 10 years

One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’ marks 10 years
Bella Hadid responds to online row over privileged comments

Bella Hadid responds to online row over privileged comments

Latest

view all