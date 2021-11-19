Scarlett Johansson lends her talent and star power in new Marvel projects after settlement

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is reportedly working on ‘top secret’ project with Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

The actress is all set to win hearts of her fans as a producer for an upcoming Marvel projects.

She has recently settled her lawsuit with Disney following a dispute over Black Widow’s streaming release, the Natasha Romanoff actress is teaming up with Marvel once again.



The Natasha Romanoff actress is teaming up with Marvel once again just weeks after the actress settled her lawsuit with Disney following a dispute over Black Widow’s streaming release.

Scarlett Johansson was honoured as the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award this week.